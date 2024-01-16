CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India; prices start from Rs. 11 lakh

    Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India; prices start from Rs. 11 lakh
    • Offered in seven variants across seven colour options 
    • New Creta is available in both petrol and diesel powertrains

    Hyundai India has officially launched the Creta facelift in the country with prices starting from Rs. 10,99,900 (ex-showroom). Broadly available in seven variants, namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O), this Kia Seltos rival can be had in both petrol and diesel guises across manual and automatic gearbox options.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of updates, Hyundai has completely overhauled the exterior and the interior of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. Upfront, it gets a redesigned front fascia flanked by a large three-row horizontal grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, H-shaped LED DRLs, vertically stacked fog lamps, and a new pair of LED headlamps. At the rear, the most prominent change is a connected LED taillamp setup and faux skid plate.

    Inside, the 2024 Creta comes loaded with features like dual 10.25-inch screens – each for the digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen that supports wireless mobile connectivity. Additionally, it gets ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, surround view monitor, and a Level 2 ADAS safety suite.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    As for the powertrains, the Creta facelift can be had in three engine options. This includes a 1.5-litre NA petrol that is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 114bhp and 250Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that belts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, seven-speed DCT, and a CVT unit.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the newly launched Hyundai Creta facelift:

    EngineTransmissionVariantsEx-showroom price
    1.5-litre NA petrol6 MTERs. 10,99,900
    EXRs. 12,17,700
    SRs. 13,39,200
    S(O)Rs. 14,32,400
    SXRs. 15,26,900
    SX TechRs. 15,94,900
    SX(O)Rs. 17,23,800
    CVTS(O)Rs. 15,82,400
    SX TechRs. 17,44,900
    SX(O)Rs. 18,69,800
    1.5-litre turbo-petrol7 DCTSX(O)Rs. 19,99,900
    1.5-litre diesel6 MTERs. 12,44,900
    EXRs. 13,67,700
    SRs. 14,89,200
    S(O)Rs. 15,82,400
    SX TechRs. 17,44,900
    SX(O)Rs. 18,73,900
    6 ATS(O)Rs. 17,32,400
    SX(O)Rs. 19,99,900
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta facelift ARAI-certified mileage revealed

