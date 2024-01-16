Tata Punch EV powertrain and specifications leaked ahead of launch

To be launched in India tomorrow

Will be offered in five variants

Tata Motors will reveal the prices of the Punch EV tomorrow, 17 January, 2024. The bookings of the model were commenced on 5 January for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. Now, ahead of the official launch, we have got our hands on the battery pack and specifications of the upcoming Tata Punch EV.

The electric version of the Punch will be offered in five variants, namely, namely, Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. The model will be offered in two battery pack versions – Medium Range and Long Range. The former will be equipped with a 25kWh battery pack unit with a driving range of up to 300-315km. On the other hand, the latter will be bundled with a 35kWh unit with a range of approximately 400km on a single charge.

Feature-wise, the Punch EV will come loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charger, blind-spot monitor, and a 360-degree surround camera.