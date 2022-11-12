Jaguar Land Rover service camp to be held from 14 to 19 November

- All JLR cars will undergo a 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up

- The service camp also includes a chauffeur training program

Jaguar Land Rover has announced the annual Holiday Service Camp for its customers, scheduled to be from 14 to 19 November 2022 across all authorised retailers in the country. At the camp, customers can avail a comprehensive vehicle check and offers on branded goods, accessories, and value-added services.

The service camp will offer a 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, brake and wiper check, tyre and fluid level check, as well as a comprehensive battery health check. For customers with chauffeurs, the service camp will also include a ‘chauffeur training program’ that will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “This holiday season, we welcome our customers to get a comprehensive vehicle health inspection by highly trained Jaguar and Land Rover technicians. The holiday service camp is a useful program designed to address the seasonal needs of our customers.”