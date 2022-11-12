CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Jaguar Land Rover service camp to be held from 14 to 19 November

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    254 Views
    Jaguar Land Rover service camp to be held from 14 to 19 November

    - All JLR cars will undergo a 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up 

    - The service camp also includes a chauffeur training program

    Jaguar Land Rover has announced the annual Holiday Service Camp for its customers, scheduled to be from 14 to 19 November 2022 across all authorised retailers in the country. At the camp, customers can avail a comprehensive vehicle check and offers on branded goods, accessories, and value-added services.

    The service camp will offer a 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, brake and wiper check, tyre and fluid level check, as well as a comprehensive battery health check. For customers with chauffeurs, the service camp will also include a ‘chauffeur training program’ that will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “This holiday season, we welcome our customers to get a comprehensive vehicle health inspection by highly trained Jaguar and Land Rover technicians. The holiday service camp is a useful program designed to address the seasonal needs of our customers.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in October 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Defender Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team11 Mar 2020
    5826 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Defender

    Land Rover Defender

    ₹ 80.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Defender Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.03 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.02 Crore
    Delhi₹ 94.87 Lakh
    Pune₹ 96.30 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 1.00 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 93.93 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 98.00 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 93.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 89.69 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team11 Mar 2020
    5826 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jaguar Land Rover service camp to be held from 14 to 19 November