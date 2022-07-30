CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport deliveries commence in India

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    447 Views
    2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport deliveries commence in India

    British luxury auto major Land Rover has commenced deliveries of the 2023 model year Discovery Sport in India. The SUV comes with a sticker price starting at Rs 71.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single trim, the R–Dynamic SE.

    Land Rover Discovery Sport Left Front Three Quarter

    This MY2023 model features a black package which highlights the exterior elements, such as roof, outside rear-view mirror caps, front and side pillars, and so on. Further, it also gets new 19-inch dark alloy wheels. Other exterior key features include LED headlamps with auto high-beam assist, heated and auto-dimming outside rearview mirrors, powered boot opening, and signature daytime driving lights.

    Land Rover Discovery Sport Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, it features leather upholstery in an ebony tone with decorative stitches in Mars Red. Further, the carmaker has given it a 12-way powered driver seat with memory settings and a 10-way electronically adjustable front passenger seat, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with Pivi Pro, 400-watt Meridian sound system, dual-zone temperature control, and Land Rover’s ClearSight inside rearview mirror.

    Land Rover Discovery Sport Dashboard

    Regarding the features, Land Rover has bestowed Discovery Sport with an all-terrain progress control, hill hold and descent control systems, ESP, traction control, roll stability control, terrain response 2, driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, wireless charging pad with a signal booster, TPMS, and more.

    Land Rover Discovery Sport Right Side View

    The 2023 Discovery Sport is powered by two powertrains: a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 247bhp and 360NM of torque and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel motor that delivers 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both powertrains get 48V mild hybrid functionality and are mated to an automatic transmission. Besides this, the firm has given it an all-wheel-drive system as standard.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai pulls the plug on Grand i10 Nios turbo-petrol variants?

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Discovery Sport Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Land Rover Discovery Sport Right Front Three Quarter
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    13827 Views
    21 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Discovery Sport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 84.91 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 88.30 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 82.62 Lakh
    Pune₹ 84.91 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 88.29 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 78.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 86.16 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 82.58 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 79.17 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    13827 Views
    21 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport deliveries commence in India