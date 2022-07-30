2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport deliveries commence in India

British luxury auto major Land Rover has commenced deliveries of the 2023 model year Discovery Sport in India. The SUV comes with a sticker price starting at Rs 71.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single trim, the R–Dynamic SE.

This MY2023 model features a black package which highlights the exterior elements, such as roof, outside rear-view mirror caps, front and side pillars, and so on. Further, it also gets new 19-inch dark alloy wheels. Other exterior key features include LED headlamps with auto high-beam assist, heated and auto-dimming outside rearview mirrors, powered boot opening, and signature daytime driving lights.

Inside, it features leather upholstery in an ebony tone with decorative stitches in Mars Red. Further, the carmaker has given it a 12-way powered driver seat with memory settings and a 10-way electronically adjustable front passenger seat, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with Pivi Pro, 400-watt Meridian sound system, dual-zone temperature control, and Land Rover’s ClearSight inside rearview mirror.

Regarding the features, Land Rover has bestowed Discovery Sport with an all-terrain progress control, hill hold and descent control systems, ESP, traction control, roll stability control, terrain response 2, driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, wireless charging pad with a signal booster, TPMS, and more.

The 2023 Discovery Sport is powered by two powertrains: a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 247bhp and 360NM of torque and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel motor that delivers 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both powertrains get 48V mild hybrid functionality and are mated to an automatic transmission. Besides this, the firm has given it an all-wheel-drive system as standard.