    Hyundai Creta N Line revealed in patent images

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Creta N Line revealed in patent images

    - Expected to be launched in February

    - Will be offered with manual and DCT gearboxes

    Ahead of the speculated launch next month, the patent images of the Hyundai Creta N Line reveal the exterior design and styling. It gets reworked bumpers, new alloy wheels, and a bigger spoiler.

    The design patents of the Creta N Line reveal a redesigned bumper with a larger skid plate and a different design for the grille that is offered on the standard Creta. It will also sit on bigger 18-inch wheels and Hyundai is expected to make it available with a contrasting colour roof and ORVMs. Since it is the sportier version of the SUV, also expect it to be embellished with ‘N Line’ badges inside out.

    While the details of the interior are not available yet, the recently leaked spy pictures reveal that the Creta N Line will sport an N Line-specific gear lever and steering wheel along with a fully black interior theme.

    Hyundai will power the Creta N Line with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and is expected to pair it with a six-speed manual and a DCT unit. The estimated prices of the Creta N line could be about Rs. 1 lakh more than the top-spec SX (O) variant of the standard Creta.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Kia Clavis continues testing; interior spied
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta N Line spied; to be launched soon!

