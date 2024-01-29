Kia Clavis continues testing; interior spied

Could get a panoramic sunroof

Will rival the likes of the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter

Kia continues testing the Clavis B-SUV ahead of its debut, which could take place later this year. New spy shots shared on the web give us a fresh look at a partially camouflaged test mule, and the interior is visible on this occasion too.

As seen in the images, the new Clavis will get a boxy silhouette, vertically stacked projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, front and rear parking sensors, flush-fitting door handles, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, vertically stacked split LED taillights, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, and roof rails.

Inside, the 2024 Clavis could get a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-tone upholstery, and a 360-degree camera. Also up for offer are likely to be 10.25-inch screens, wireless phone connectivity, six airbags, and an ADAS suite.

The India-spec Kia Clavis is expected to source power from a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and AMT units. Once launched, it will rival the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch.

