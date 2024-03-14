Kia Clavis starts testing in India

Clavis could sit below the Sonet

Will rival the Punch and the Exter upon launch in India

Kia has started testing the Clavis B-SUV in India, shortly after the model was spotted during public road tests on international soil. Kia has also trademarked the Clavis name in India, hinting that its launch for the local market could be on the cards.

As seen in the image, the Kia Clavis test mule is heavily camouflaged, thus concealing most of its design elements. What is visible in this production-ready car though, includes dual-tone roof rails and alloy wheels, front door-mounted ORVMs, body-coloured A- and B-pillars, front and rear quarter glasses, and an overall upright stance.

Previous spy shots of the Clavis B-SUV revealed certain elements such as projector headlamps, LED taillights, dual-tone interior theme, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the new Kia Clavis remain unknown at the moment. That said, the India-spec car could be available with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine mated with five-speed manual and AMT units. Upon its launch, the Clavis will rival the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter.

