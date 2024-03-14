Tata Punch facelift in the works; spied testing in India

To get redesigned front and rear profile

Will borrow features from the EV version

Tata Motors is currently working on introducing multiple models for the Indian market this year. The Indian automaker plans to launch the Curvv, Harrier and Safari EV, and also the facelift version of the Punch ICE. The latter was recently spied on test for the first time since the launch of its EV counterpart.

As seen in the image, the updated Punch will get a completely revised front fascia with sharper details similar to the recent SUV launches of the automaker. It will feature a split LED headlamps with sleeker LED DRLs flanking the grille. Then, the radiator grille and the bumper will be tweaked to give the Punch a more aggressive and updated stance. We expect it to come equipped with a 360-degree surround camera and front parking sensors with the higher variants.

At the rear, the Punch facelift will get a redesigned bumper with new detailing, rear wiper with washer, rear spoiler, and tweaked LED tail lamps. Moreover, the SUV will also benefit from all four disc brakes, unlike the current version which only gets this for the front wheels.

As for the features, the updated Punch will get the new twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, digital instrument cluster, larger infotainment screen, touch-based HVAC panel, automatic climate control, wireless charger, sunroof, redesigned centre console, and new interior trim option with updated seat upholstery.

Mechanically, the Punch will continue with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 85bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. Also on offer will factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG kit option.

Upon arrival, the Tata Punch facelift will compete against the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx, Maruti Ignis, and the C3 hatchback which is expected to receive a facelift soon.

