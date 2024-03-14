CarWale
    Tata Punch facelift in the works; spied testing in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    19,516 Views
    Tata Punch facelift in the works; spied testing in India
    • To get redesigned front and rear profile
    • Will borrow features from the EV version

    Tata Motors is currently working on introducing multiple models for the Indian market this year. The Indian automaker plans to launch the Curvv, Harrier and Safari EV, and also the facelift version of the Punch ICE. The latter was recently spied on test for the first time since the launch of its EV counterpart.

    As seen in the image, the updated Punch will get a completely revised front fascia with sharper details similar to the recent SUV launches of the automaker. It will feature a split LED headlamps with sleeker LED DRLs flanking the grille. Then, the radiator grille and the bumper will be tweaked to give the Punch a more aggressive and updated stance. We expect it to come equipped with a 360-degree surround camera and front parking sensors with the higher variants.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the Punch facelift will get a redesigned bumper with new detailing, rear wiper with washer, rear spoiler, and tweaked LED tail lamps. Moreover, the SUV will also benefit from all four disc brakes, unlike the current version which only gets this for the front wheels.

    As for the features, the updated Punch will get the new twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, digital instrument cluster, larger infotainment screen, touch-based HVAC panel, automatic climate control, wireless charger, sunroof, redesigned centre console, and new interior trim option with updated seat upholstery.

    Left Side View

    Mechanically, the Punch will continue with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 85bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. Also on offer will factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG kit option.

    Upon arrival, the Tata Punch facelift will compete against the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx, Maruti Ignis, and the C3 hatchback which is expected to receive a facelift soon.

    Source

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

