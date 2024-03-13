Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos X Line

Introduction

Hyundai has finally entered the special SUV race with its much anticipated Creta N Line SUV. It’s a new top-spec model available in two variants across eight trim levels and five colour options, including a matte paint scheme for the first time. We have significantly detailed this Hyundai and here we are going to look at how it stacks up to its sister car, the Kia Seltos X Line.

Exterior

As a basic, both cars are based on the standard avatars but have the special touches that come with the X Line/N Line package. Plus, these are the facelifted versions that came in July 2023 and January 2024 for the X Line and the N Line, respectively. In that equation, the Creta has more design changes in addition to the colours as it now gets new wheels, bumpers, and a slightly modified grille.

The Seltos X Line, on the other hand, gets a matte paint scheme with blacked-out wheels as a part of the package. In fact, the Seltos X Line was the first car in the fray to get a matte paint scheme.

Interior

Like the outside, the cabins of both cars are based on their standard counterparts but with special-edition touches. For the Creta, it is an all-black package with red accents and N embossed in the seat back while the Seltos X Line can be had with either a sage green or all-black cabin. The layout and elements are exactly the same as their standard counterpart’s top-spec models.

Features and safety

To paint an even picture, let’s consider the top versions of both cars. For the Creta N Line, it’s the N10 variant which is equivalent to the SX (O), while for the Seltos, the X-Line is the top of the SUV's complete range. They both get dual-zone climate control, a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, dual-digital displays, Level 2 ADAS, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof and an LED light package. On the safety front, both cars get six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control programme, and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.Product to product, the Seltos X Line trim can be had in both diesel and petrol guise. However, the Creta N Line has more variants even though it's petrol-power only.

Specifications

On the petrol front, both cars make use of the 1.5-litre GDi turbo that produces 158bhp/253Nm. A seven-speed DCT is standard while the Creta also gets a six-speed manual. Although the MT is the Creta’s advantage, the Seltos also gets a diesel AT that produces 114bhp/250Nm and can only be had with a six-speed AT.

Pricing

The Hyundai Creta N Line range starts at Rs. 16.82 lakh and tops out at Rs. 20.45 lakh, whereas the Seltos X Line range stands at Rs 20.30 lakh for both the diesel and petrol-powered versions. In the case of the former, it’s a jump of Rs. 30,000 over the standard car while in the latter it is a jump of up to Rs. 30,000 depending on the variant chosen.