Next-gen Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 breaks cover!

Gets a hybrid powertrain

Can be had in both sedan and estate body-style options

Mercedes Benz has taken the wraps off the updated AMG E 53. The model gets a new look along with a new powertrain option. Available in both sedan and estate body-style options, the AMG E 53 will first make its global debut, followed by its India launch later this year.

At the heart of the Mercedes AMG E 53 is a powerful 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, inline six-cylinder, gasoline engine that is coupled to an electric motor. This powertrain setup has a combined output of 593bhp and 750Nm of torque and comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all wheels via the brand’s 4Matic system. The car accelerates from 0-100kmph in just 3.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 280kmph. Notably, the model gets a race start function where the power increases up to 602bhp with a peak torque of 750Nm.

Talking about its battery, the AMG E 53 comes powered by a 28.6kWh battery pack, out of which only 21.2kWh is available for everyday driving, offering an electric-only range of up to 97km. While an 11kW charger is offered as standard, customers can also opt for an optional 60kW DC fast charger that helps the pack to charge from 0-80 per cent in about 20 minutes.

In terms of design and styling, the AMG E 53 features sportier design elements over the standard variant. Upfront, it gets a blacked-out grille with AMG badging, large air dams, and redesigned aggressive front LED headlamps. Other notable changes include a black rear diffuser, optional 21-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers, double tailpipe trims, and wider wheel arches.

Like the exterior, the interior of the car impresses the audience. The cabin comes equipped with a 14.4-inch infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, MBUX superscreen layout, hand-made leather seat upholstery with red stitching, AMG-specific performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa-leather, AMG sports seats, and an optional passenger screen.