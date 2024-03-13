CarWale
    AD

    Next-gen Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 breaks cover!

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2,435 Views
    Next-gen Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 breaks cover!
    • Gets a hybrid powertrain
    • Can be had in both sedan and estate body-style options

    Mercedes Benz has taken the wraps off the updated AMG E 53. The model gets a new look along with a new powertrain option. Available in both sedan and estate body-style options, the AMG E 53 will first make its global debut, followed by its India launch later this year.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Engine Shot

    At the heart of the Mercedes AMG E 53 is a powerful 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, inline six-cylinder, gasoline engine that is coupled to an electric motor. This powertrain setup has a combined output of 593bhp and 750Nm of torque and comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all wheels via the brand’s 4Matic system. The car accelerates from 0-100kmph in just 3.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 280kmph. Notably, the model gets a race start function where the power increases up to 602bhp with a peak torque of 750Nm.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Talking about its battery, the AMG E 53 comes powered by a 28.6kWh battery pack, out of which only 21.2kWh is available for everyday driving, offering an electric-only range of up to 97km. While an 11kW charger is offered as standard, customers can also opt for an optional 60kW DC fast charger that helps the pack to charge from 0-80 per cent in about 20 minutes.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of design and styling, the AMG E 53 features sportier design elements over the standard variant. Upfront, it gets a blacked-out grille with AMG badging, large air dams, and redesigned aggressive front LED headlamps. Other notable changes include a black rear diffuser, optional 21-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers, double tailpipe trims, and wider wheel arches.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Dashboard

    Like the exterior, the interior of the car impresses the audience. The cabin comes equipped with a 14.4-inch infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, MBUX superscreen layout, hand-made leather seat upholstery with red stitching, AMG-specific performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa-leather, AMG sports seats, and an optional passenger screen.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
    Rs. 1.06 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos X-Line
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta N Line launched: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1199 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2959 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 42.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 72.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. 2.69 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 42.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. 2.69 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.26 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.30 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.23 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.26 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.31 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.16 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.33 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.23 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.18 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1199 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2959 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-gen Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 breaks cover!