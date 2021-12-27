Top performance cars launched in 2021

There's no doubt SUVs are the go-to choice for Indian buyers while the sale of EVs is witnessing an upward trend. However, if driving pleasure and performance is what you covet and money is no object, there are a handful of cars that are supremely capable of delivering far more than that, including a grin on the face each time you take the steering wheel. In this round, we bring to you all the performance cars that made it to India in 2021.

Audi S5 and Audi RS5

The year 2021 has been eventful for the German carmaker. While it forayed into the luxury EV space in India with its e-tron range of models, Audi also unleashed two performance cars – S5 Sportback and RS5 Sportback. The S5 Sportback would appeal to buyers who want a set of wheels that can not only do the daily runabout but are also equally exciting with performance at a tap on the throttle. The S5 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that dishes out 349bhp and 500Nm torque with a top speed of 250kmph.

Meanwhile, if performance is all you crave for, the RS5 fits the bill with its 2.9-litre bi-turbo TFSI that belts out a whopping 444bhp and 600Nm of peak torque. The four-door coupe can shoot to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph. The S5 Sportback is available with a price tag of Rs 81.29 lakh while the RS5 can be had for Rs 1.05 crore, both prices ex-showroom. We have driven the siblings and you can read our first-drive review here.

Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Bagging the title of the fastest hatchback on sale in India is the full-blown Mercedes-AMG A45 S. Available in vibrant colour options, this four-door hatch is plonked by a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor that churns out 421bhp and 500Nm of twisting force. The zero to 100kmph is attained in just 3.9 seconds while accelerating all the way to 270kmph. The pocket rocket is available for Rs 79.50 lakh, ex-showroom. We have driven the AMG A45S and you can read our driving review here.

BMW M340i

Locking horns with the Audi S5 Sportback, BMW India has the M340i in its stable. Taking the charming design and styling bits from the standard 3 Series, the four-door sedan gets the M treatment and is motorised by a 3.0-litre turbocharged mill that puts out 382bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. Controlled by an eight-speed automatic transmission, the M340i is almost Rs 20 lakh cheaper than the S5 Sportback at Rs 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom). And that is a steal deal!

Mercedes-AMG E53 and Mercedes-AMG E 63S

With the launch of the E-Class facelift in March 2021, the German carmaker also inducted two AMG versions of the four-door sedan in the lineup. First up is the AMG E53 that is propelled by a 3.0-litre turbocharged motor that works in tandem with an electric compressor to produce 429bhp and 520Nm of torque. Priced at Rs 1.02 crore (ex-showroom), the E53 is a perfect mix of luxury, performance, space, and technology.

Climbing up the AMG ladder there’s a more hardcore performer called the E63 S. Going head-on against the BMW M5 Competition, the E63 S gets a potent 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that develops prodigious 604bhp and a mammoth 850Nm of torque. With a sprint time of 3.4 seconds, the E63 can reach 300kmph!

Maserati MC20

Alongside the model year update of the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante, Maserati has also unleashed its two-door sportscar, MC20 in India. With prices starting at Rs 3.65 crore (ex-showroom), the mid-engine speedster gets a mighty V12 engine that makes 621bhp and 730Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission with a jaw-dropping zero to 100kmph time of less than 2.9 seconds.

Ferrari Roma

The newest addition to the Ferrari family is the Roma and the sports carmaker landed the beauty on the Indian shores earlier this year. With its captivating looks and racing DNA, the Roma is no different and offers unadulterated performance with a mid-front-engined 3.9-litre V8. The engine develops a spirited 612bhp and 760Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.