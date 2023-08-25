730bhp Maserati MCXtrema is an MC20-based track toy

Only 62 units will be made

Nettuno 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6

At the Monterey Car Week, Maserati introduced an all-new MCXtrema – an exclusive 730bhp track toy. Based on the MC20, the MCXtrema will be limited to just 62 units and will make its way to the connoisseurs who already have some rare Maseratis like the MC12s in their garage.

Maserati MCXtrema

Since it doesn’t have any street-legal restrictions, there are no conventional elements like headlamps here. However, many carbon fibre elements are seen all around the aerodynamic silhouette. There’s a large splitter upfront, a big wing at the back, an F1-car-like centre-roof mounted air scoop, and large diffusers at the back with integrated dual exhaust tips.

The monocoque chassis of the MCXtrema is made of ultralight carbon fibre. The cabin also skips out on unnecessary plastic, revealing a purpose-built crossbeam and internal elements to the occupants. The steering wheel has an integrated five-inch display with buttons and rotary selectors made of carbon and aluminium structure, just like in a race car. It also gets a six-point race harness and a FIA-approved roll cage. Yet it also has an air conditioning system but the passenger seat is optional.

MCXtrema chassis and powertrain

The MCXtrema makes use of ultra-light carbon-fibre monocoque with double-wishbone suspension geometry. The specific four-way racing dampers, springs and antiroll bar can all be fully adjusted and tuned up for every track environment. It also features a carbon fibre racing brake system.

Powering the MCXtrema is the same twin-turbo V6 Nettuno from the MC20. It makes 730bhp and 730Nm and has a power-to-weight ratio of approximately 1.8kg/bhp. The power is channelled through a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with a racing clutch and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. It’s a rear-wheel-drive race car with a limited-slip mechanical self-locking differential.