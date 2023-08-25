CarWale
    Citroen C3 attracts discounts of up to Rs. 35,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Citroen C3 attracts discounts of up to Rs. 35,000
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • Can be had in three variants across two powertrain options 

    Citroen India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 on its hatchback, the C3, for the month of August. These benefits may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors, and are applicable only till 31 August, 2023. The C3 can be had in Live, Feel, and Shine variants with prices starting at Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Powertrain options of Citroen C3

    Citroen C3 Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Citroen C3 hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque while the latter belts out 109bhp and 190Nm of torque.

    Citroen C3 safety ratings

    Citroen C3 Left Side View

    A couple of months ago, the C3 had undergone the Latin NCAP crash test and scored zero stars. The hatchback got 12.21 points for adult occupant protection whereas in terms of child occupant, the C3 scored 5.93 points. The test mule was equipped with dual front airbags, a seatbelt load limiter, ESC, and a seatbelt reminder. 

    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 37.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
