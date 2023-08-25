Citroen C3 attracts discounts of up to Rs. 35,000

Prices in India start from Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Can be had in three variants across two powertrain options

Citroen India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 on its hatchback, the C3, for the month of August. These benefits may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors, and are applicable only till 31 August, 2023. The C3 can be had in Live, Feel, and Shine variants with prices starting at Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powertrain options of Citroen C3

Under the hood, the Citroen C3 hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque while the latter belts out 109bhp and 190Nm of torque.

Citroen C3 safety ratings

A couple of months ago, the C3 had undergone the Latin NCAP crash test and scored zero stars. The hatchback got 12.21 points for adult occupant protection whereas in terms of child occupant, the C3 scored 5.93 points. The test mule was equipped with dual front airbags, a seatbelt load limiter, ESC, and a seatbelt reminder.