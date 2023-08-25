Mahindra Thar five-door spotted again; to get a bigger touchscreen system

- Five-door Thar prices to be announced next year

- Will get a sunroof

New Mahindra Thar five-door unveiling and launch timelines

Mahindra is scheduled to launch the five-door Thar in the country in Q1 CY24. The carmaker is expected to unveil the production-ready version of the car early next year, following numerous spy shots and extensive road tests.

Five-door Thar new spy shots: What do they reveal?

As seen in the new spy images here, the Thar five-door will get a larger screen when compared to its three-door sibling. The latter is currently offered with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the five-door iteration is expected to come equipped with a 10-inch unit.

Apart from the larger screen, the latest Mahindra SUV will come equipped with a sunroof, four-spoke steering wheel, circular AC vents, steering-mounted controls, front armrest, bench seat setup for the second-row with 50:50 split function, and adjustable headrests all around.

2024 Thar five-door exterior design

On the outside, the new Thar, in its five-door avatar, will retain most of the design elements from the current model on sale, including circular headlamps, the signature seven-slot grille, fog lights, and vertically stacked taillights. Also up for offer will be a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Upcoming five-door Thar engine and specifications

The 2024 five-door Mahindra Thar could be powered by a 2.0-litre, mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, the latter of which could arrive in a higher state of tune. The six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes are likely to carry on unchanged.

