CarWale
    AD

    Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross to get major facelift early next year

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    16,819 Views
    Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross to get major facelift early next year
    • Significant design changes are to be brought in
    • Powertrain options to remain the same

    Citroen will launch the facelifted versions of the C3 and the C3 Aircross early next year. A major revision in the design and materials will make them look more premium. Meanwhile, the current line-up is being prepared to get more features by July this year.

    Design, features, and equipment on the 2025 Citroen cars

    The 2025 Citroen models will get cosmetic changes that will align with the French styling despite restyled lamps, re-sculpted bumpers, and more. The omission of features from the current line-up wasn't taken well by the Indian buyers. However, these will be reintroduced and the 2025 models will be replete with all the equipment. We expect the top-spec C3 Aircross to pack in the missing features, like LED headlamps, keyless entry, electric folding mirrors, ventilated front seats, push-button start, automatic climate control, sunroof, cruise control, and wireless charging. All of these are available on its competitors. Furthermore, this mid-size SUV will continue to boast flexible seating options.

    Front Logo

    Facelifted C3 and C3 Aircross powertrain options

    The same engine options and the recently introduced automatic transmission will be carried over to the facelifts. At present, the C3 Aircross is powered by a 109bhp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The C3, on the other hand, gets two options. The 1.2-litre turbo is mated to a six-speed manual, and a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre unit producing 81bhp comes mated to a five-speed manual only.

    Pricing and Competition

    With the additional equipment and cosmetic changes, it's safe to expect a nominal hike in the prices of the facelifted models. Nonetheless, let's hope it remains competitive for the C3 Aircross to be a worthy rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and more. Meanwhile, the C3 hatchback takes on the Tata Punch, Maruti Ignis, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Renault offers discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in March 2024
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta N Line on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen C3 Aircross Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 37.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.65 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.42 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.27 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.65 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 12.10 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.41 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.89 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.77 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 10.94 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross to get major facelift early next year