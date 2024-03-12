Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross to get major facelift early next year

Significant design changes are to be brought in

Powertrain options to remain the same

Citroen will launch the facelifted versions of the C3 and the C3 Aircross early next year. A major revision in the design and materials will make them look more premium. Meanwhile, the current line-up is being prepared to get more features by July this year.

Design, features, and equipment on the 2025 Citroen cars

The 2025 Citroen models will get cosmetic changes that will align with the French styling despite restyled lamps, re-sculpted bumpers, and more. The omission of features from the current line-up wasn't taken well by the Indian buyers. However, these will be reintroduced and the 2025 models will be replete with all the equipment. We expect the top-spec C3 Aircross to pack in the missing features, like LED headlamps, keyless entry, electric folding mirrors, ventilated front seats, push-button start, automatic climate control, sunroof, cruise control, and wireless charging. All of these are available on its competitors. Furthermore, this mid-size SUV will continue to boast flexible seating options.

Facelifted C3 and C3 Aircross powertrain options

The same engine options and the recently introduced automatic transmission will be carried over to the facelifts. At present, the C3 Aircross is powered by a 109bhp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The C3, on the other hand, gets two options. The 1.2-litre turbo is mated to a six-speed manual, and a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre unit producing 81bhp comes mated to a five-speed manual only.

Pricing and Competition

With the additional equipment and cosmetic changes, it's safe to expect a nominal hike in the prices of the facelifted models. Nonetheless, let's hope it remains competitive for the C3 Aircross to be a worthy rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and more. Meanwhile, the C3 hatchback takes on the Tata Punch, Maruti Ignis, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.