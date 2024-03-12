Renault offers discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in March 2024

Kiger attracts the maximum discounts

Corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000 on select profiles

Renault India is offering heavy discounts on its entire range of products for the month of March 2024. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty discounts and are valid till 31 March, 2024. Let us take a detailed look at it.

Renault Kiger offers in March 2024

The Kiger attracts the maximum discount in the Renault family. Currently, it gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000.

Renault Triber offers in March 2024

Customers planning to bring home the Triber can avail benefits of up to Rs. 35,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000.

Renault Kwid offers in March 2024

Last on the list is the Kwid with discounts of up to Rs. 35,000. This comprises a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and exchange and loyalty bonuses of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively.

In addition to these, the automaker is offering a corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000 on select profiles. The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, powertrain, and other factors. We recommend you contact your nearest authorised dealership to know more about the discount offers.