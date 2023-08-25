CarWale
    Tata Harrier facelift spotted again; to get an LED light bar

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Harrier facelift spotted again; to get an LED light bar

    - Harrier facelift prices in India to be revealed in October this year

    - Will get extensive changes inside out

    Upcoming Tata Harrier facelift unveiling and launch timelines

    Tata Harrier Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors is working on updates for multiple cars like the Nexon facelift, Harrier facelift, Punch EV, and more. The carmaker is expected to unveil the updated Harrier in the coming weeks, followed by a launch in October 2023.

    2023 Harrier new spy shot: What does it reveal?

    Tata Harrier Facelift Rear View

    As seen in a new spy shot shared on the web, the facelifted Harrier will get an LED light bar on the tailgate. This unit will be accompanied by a new set of wrap-around LED taillights on either side. Elsewhere, the refreshed model will get new split headlamps, a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a new set of alloy wheels.

    Facelifted Tata Harrier interior and features

    Tata Harrier Facelift Right Side View

    Inside, the 2023 Harrier is expected to come equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel similar to the unit showcased on the Curvv concept, new gear lever, revised centre console, and faux wood inserts on the dashboard. The current model is already equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, an electric parking brake, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and more.

    New Harrier facelift engine and specifications

    Tata Harrier Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the upcoming Harrier facelift is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Also up for offer could be a new 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Image
    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
