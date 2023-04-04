Tata Harrier facelift continues testing; interiors leaked

- The facelifted Harrier is expected to arrive early next year

- Will get a new gear lever for AT variants

Tata Motors continues testing the Harrier facelift in the country ahead of its launch which is expected to take place early next year, alongside the Harrier EV. Now, a fresh set of spy images give us a look at the interiors of the updated model.

As seen in the spy shots, the 2024 Tata Harrier will get a tweaked interior, with the most significant change being the new gear lever for the automatic variants. Also up for offer will be the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that made its debut in the MY23 iteration of the SUV. Elsewhere, it could get new graphics for the instrument console. A few other notable features include a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, steering-mounted controls, drive modes, and brown and black upholstery. The faux wood inserts too are likely to continue unchanged.

On the outside, the Harrier facelift will get a revised fascia, and the test mule hints at these updates being similar to those of the Harrier EV that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The rear bumper of the test mule now sports reflectors as well.

Under the hood, the new Tata Harrier could be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. This motor is tuned to develop 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Image Source