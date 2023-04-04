Volkswagen Tiguan prices hiked by up to Rs. 70,900

- The model is available in two variants

- Price hike effective from 1 April, 2023

Volkswagen has announced a price hike for its entire portfolio in India with effect from 1 April, 2023. Models including Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan have received the latest price revision. And among the range, the German carmaker’s flagship product, Tiguan has received the highest price hike.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is available in two variants – Elegance and Exclusive Edition. Both the variants are now priced at Rs. 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom), with an increment of Rs 70,000 and Rs. 70,900 for the Elegance and the Exclusive Edition, respectively.

However, the brand has not released any statement for the reason behind this price hike, but it is most likely due to the cost of upgrading the powertrain to comply with the latest RDE norms.

Under the hood, the Tiguan is currently powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox which powers all wheels through the AWD system.