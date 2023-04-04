CarWale
    Hyundai sells 50,600 units in India in March 2023

    Hyundai sells 50,600 units in India in March 2023

    - 13.5 per cent M-o-M growth in domestic sales

    - The brand has registered highest ever domestic sales in FY2023

    Hyundai Motor India has announced its retail numbers for March 2023. The brand has gathered 61,500 units of total sales, including 50,600 units of domestic retail and 10,900 units exported for the month. With this, the carmaker has registered the highest-ever domestic sales of 5.68 lakh units in FY2023, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 17.9 per cent.

    Additionally, the export volume also witnessed a Y-o-Y growth of 18.4 per cent with over 1.5 lakh units dispatched globally in FY2023. And for the M-o-M basis, the domestic sales accounted for 13.5 per cent growth in March 2023. For comparison, domestic sales stood at 44,600 units in March 2022. 

    Moreover, models like the Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Tucson, Aura, and Grand i10 Nios have registered their highest-ever annual numbers for Hyundai in FY2023.

    Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “FY 22-23 has been a phenomenal year for Hyundai Motor India, as we introduced seven segment-defining products like the Hyundai Tucson, Venue, Venue N Line, Ioniq 5, new Grand i10 Nios, new Aura, and the all-new Hyundai Verna catering to different segments, thus giving a strong push to brand Hyundai amongst new-age Indian customers.” 

