CarWale
    AD

    Top 7 safest cars in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    10,502 Views
    Top 7 safest cars in India

    Tata Motors recently upped its safety ante with the Harrier and Safari facelifts scoring a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The SUV siblings are currently ranked as the safest cars sold in India. Let us now take a look at the list of the safest cars currently available to buy.

    Tata Harrier/Safari facelifts

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts scored 33.05 out of 34 points and 45 out of 49 points in adult and child occupant protection, respectively, thus resulting in a five-star rating. This is also the top score in the Global NCAP crash test to date. The bodyshells of these models were rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

    In terms of safety, the Tata siblings come equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, ESP, hill hold control, traction control, roll-over mitigation system, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, and a seatbelt reminder system as standard.

    Volkswagen Virtus/Skoda Slavia

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus, based on the brand’s new MQB-A0-IN platform, scored a five-star rating for both, adult and child occupant protection. The model scored 29.71 out of 34 points and 42 out of 47 points in both, adult as well as child occupant protection. At the same time, the bodyshell of the cars were rated as stable, and capable of taking additional loadings.

    On the safety front, the sedans come equipped with standard safety features in the form of six airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder system, seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters.

    Skoda Kushaq/Volkswagen Taigun

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Another set of cars based on the MQB-A0-IN platform are the Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq, both of which scored a five-star rating. In terms of adult and child occupant protection, the SUVs scored 29.64 out of 34 points and 42 out of 49 points, respectively.

    The Kushaq and Taigun bodyshells were rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings. Both cars get safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder system, and seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters.

    Hyundai Verna

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai India surprised us with the new-gen Verna scoring a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The sedan went on to score 28.18 out of 34 points and 42 out of 49 points in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.

    The Verna is equipped with safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters, and a seatbelt reminder system. Unlike all the models above, the bodyshell of the car was rated as unstable, with the chassis not capable of withstanding further loadings.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Cars under Rs. 20 lakh with ADAS in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2035 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2878 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 18.91 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 19.34 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 18.67 Lakh
    PuneRs. 18.91 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 19.33 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 17.63 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 19.04 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 18.25 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 17.61 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2035 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2878 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe