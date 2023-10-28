Top 7 safest cars in India

Tata Motors recently upped its safety ante with the Harrier and Safari facelifts scoring a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The SUV siblings are currently ranked as the safest cars sold in India. Let us now take a look at the list of the safest cars currently available to buy.

Tata Harrier/Safari facelifts

The Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts scored 33.05 out of 34 points and 45 out of 49 points in adult and child occupant protection, respectively, thus resulting in a five-star rating. This is also the top score in the Global NCAP crash test to date. The bodyshells of these models were rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

In terms of safety, the Tata siblings come equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, ESP, hill hold control, traction control, roll-over mitigation system, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, and a seatbelt reminder system as standard.

Volkswagen Virtus/Skoda Slavia

The Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus, based on the brand’s new MQB-A0-IN platform, scored a five-star rating for both, adult and child occupant protection. The model scored 29.71 out of 34 points and 42 out of 47 points in both, adult as well as child occupant protection. At the same time, the bodyshell of the cars were rated as stable, and capable of taking additional loadings.

On the safety front, the sedans come equipped with standard safety features in the form of six airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder system, seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters.

Skoda Kushaq/Volkswagen Taigun

Another set of cars based on the MQB-A0-IN platform are the Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq, both of which scored a five-star rating. In terms of adult and child occupant protection, the SUVs scored 29.64 out of 34 points and 42 out of 49 points, respectively.

The Kushaq and Taigun bodyshells were rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings. Both cars get safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder system, and seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai India surprised us with the new-gen Verna scoring a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The sedan went on to score 28.18 out of 34 points and 42 out of 49 points in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.

The Verna is equipped with safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters, and a seatbelt reminder system. Unlike all the models above, the bodyshell of the car was rated as unstable, with the chassis not capable of withstanding further loadings.