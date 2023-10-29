CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero range records a sale of 9,519 units in September 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Bolero range records a sale of 9,519 units in September 2023

    Earlier this week, we got our hands on the model-wise sales of Mahindra cars for September 2023. This document revealed interesting details, including the fuel-wise sales numbers of models such as the XUV700 and Scorpio range. Let us now take a look at how the Bolero range fared in this regard.

    In September this year, Mahindra sold a total of 9,519 units, and this included the standard Bolero as well as the Bolero Neo SUVs. However, the carmaker did not divulge the model-wise sales or production numbers. Mahindra recorded a sale of 8,108 units during the same period last year, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of 16 per cent.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Bolero is offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual unit, producing an output of 75bhp and 210Nm. On the other hand, the Bolero Neo sources power from a 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 100bhp and 260Nm, sending power to the wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

