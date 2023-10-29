CarWale
    Next-generation Renault Duster to be revealed on 29 November

    Next-generation Renault Duster to be revealed on 29 November
    • Expected to come to India by 2025
    • Will be underpinned by the new platform

    The new Renault Duster will be globally unveiled on 29 November 2023. This will be the third generation of the popular SUV and it is expected to be the vehicle that will lead Renault India’s plans for D-SUVs.

    The spy images of the SUV indicate an evolutionary design with an all-new interior, features, and powertrain options. This Duster will be underpinned by the new modular platform that Renault recently showcased in Brazil. Further, it is expected to use GDi turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission options.

    While Renault has cemented its place in the entry-level parts of the market with the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, a void was created above that with the discontinuation of the first-generation Duster in 2021. It had announced at the start of this year that it would, at its Chennai plant, build two new D-SUVs and a budget electric car. The SUVs are expected to be the Duster in two-row and three-row configuration while the A-segment vehicle could be the electric Kwid or the electric Kiger.

    This new Duster, whenever it comes to India, will be the automaker’s return to fight vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    • Home
    • News
    • Next-generation Renault Duster to be revealed on 29 November