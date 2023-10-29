Tata Harrier vs Mahindra XUV700 – Spec comparison

Introduction:

It's raining SUVs for one of India’s leading car manufacturers, Tata Motors. First, the automaker launched the new Nexon and now it has introduced the twin SUVs, the updated Safari and the facelifted Harrier. In this article, we will compare the 2023 Harrier with one of its closest rivals, the Mahindra XUV700, and see how they fare against each other.

Exterior:

Tata Motors has given the new Harrier a complete generational update. It now sports an LED light bar both at the front and rear, running across the width of the bonnet and the tailgate, respectively. Upfront, it gets a new grille design flanked by LED headlamps that are housed in the bumper along with new LED DRLs. The silhouette of the five-seater SUV remains identical to its predecessor, apart from the new 19-inch alloy wheels. Styling at the back includes new LED taillamps similar to that of the new Nexon, tweaked rear bumper, and the ‘Harrier’ lettering on the tailgate.

Meanwhile, the design of the XUV700 is an evolution of its younger sibling, the XUV500. It boasts a masculine body with a sporty look, huge bonnet, chiselled lines, a set of LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and a new front grille with symmetrical vertical bars. The profile is dominated by the first in-segment flush door handles which pop out automatically when someone approaches the vehicle. Plus, it now rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets arrow-shaped LED taillamps, rear wiper with a washer, and a powered tailgate. Notably, Mahindra also debuted its new ‘Twin Peak’ logo with this SUV.

Interior:

Just like the exterior, the interior of the new Harrier has also undergone a major update. The old 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen has now been replaced with a new 12.3-inch screen with wireless mobile connectivity and a 10.25-inch customisable instrument cluster. It also gets a JBL-sourced sound system with 13 modes and a subwoofer, air purifier, wireless charging pad, illuminated panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, ADAS safety suite, and a new centre console for dual-zone climate control.

In comparison, its rival, the Mahindra XUV700, comes equipped with two 10.25-inch displays. One handles the infotainment needs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the other is a fully digital driver’s display. In addition to this, it also has a panoramic sunroof, AdrenoX connected car technology, 360-degree camera, ADAS, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, and powered front seats.

Engine and specifications:

The updated Harrier continues to be powered by the same engine as that on the outgoing model. It gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 170bhp and 350Nm of torque sending power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter.

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV700 is offered in two powertrains – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. While the former generates 197bhp and 380Nm of torque, the latter, on the other hand, belts out 182bhp and 450Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Also on offer is an AWD system that is restricted to high-end variants of the diesel guise.

Price:

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices (introductory) of the newly launched Tata Harrier facelift (as of 28 October, 2023):

Manual variants Ex-showroom price Smart Rs. 15,49,000 Smart(O) Rs. 15,99,000 Pure Rs. 16,99,000 Pure(O) Rs. 17,49,000 Pure+ Rs. 18,69,000 Pure+ S Rs. 19,69,000 Pure+ S Dark Edition Rs. 19,99,000 Adventure Rs. 20,19,000 Adventure+ Rs. 21,69,000 Adventure+ Dark Edition Rs. 22,24,000 Adventure+ ADAS Rs. 22,69,000 Fearless dual-tone Rs. 22,99,000 Fearless Dark Edition Rs. 23,54,000 Fearless+ dual-tone Rs. 24,49,000 Fearless+ Dark Edition Rs. 25,04,000

Automatic variants Ex-showroom price Pure+ Rs. 19,99,000 Pure+ S Rs. 21,09,000 Pure+ S Dark Edition Rs. 21,39,000 Adventure+ Rs. 23,09,000 Adventure+ Dark Edition Rs. 23,64,000 Adventure+ ADAS Rs. 24,09,000 Fearless dual-tone Rs. 24,39,000 Fearless Dark Edition Rs. 24,94,000 Fearless+ dual-tone Rs. 25,89,000 Fearless+ Dark Edition Rs. 26,44,000

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra XUV700 (as of 28 October, 2023):

Fuel type Transmission Variant Seating Configuration Ex-showroom price Petrol MT MX 5 seater Rs. 14,02,800 MX (E) Rs. 14,52,799 AX3 Rs. 16,50,799 AX3 (E) Rs. 17,00,800 AX5 Rs. 17,84,300 AX5 (E) Rs. 18,34,300 AX5 7 seater Rs. 18,51,499 AX5 (E) Rs. 19,01,500 AX7 Rs. 20,87,599 AT AX3 5 seater Rs. 18,26,600 AX5 Rs. 19,65,200 AX7 7 seater Rs. 22,71,401 AX7 L Rs. 24,71,699