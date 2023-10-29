CarWale
    AD

    Tata Harrier vs Mahindra XUV700 – Spec comparison

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    340 Views
    Tata Harrier vs Mahindra XUV700 – Spec comparison

    Introduction:

    It's raining SUVs for one of India’s leading car manufacturers, Tata Motors. First, the automaker launched the new Nexon and now it has introduced the twin SUVs, the updated Safari and the facelifted Harrier. In this article, we will compare the 2023 Harrier with one of its closest rivals, the Mahindra XUV700, and see how they fare against each other.

    Exterior:

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors has given the new Harrier a complete generational update. It now sports an LED light bar both at the front and rear, running across the width of the bonnet and the tailgate, respectively. Upfront, it gets a new grille design flanked by LED headlamps that are housed in the bumper along with new LED DRLs. The silhouette of the five-seater SUV remains identical to its predecessor, apart from the new 19-inch alloy wheels. Styling at the back includes new LED taillamps similar to that of the new Nexon, tweaked rear bumper, and the ‘Harrier’ lettering on the tailgate.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the design of the XUV700 is an evolution of its younger sibling, the XUV500. It boasts a masculine body with a sporty look, huge bonnet, chiselled lines, a set of LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and a new front grille with symmetrical vertical bars. The profile is dominated by the first in-segment flush door handles which pop out automatically when someone approaches the vehicle. Plus, it now rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets arrow-shaped LED taillamps, rear wiper with a washer, and a powered tailgate. Notably, Mahindra also debuted its new ‘Twin Peak’ logo with this SUV.

    Interior:

    Dashboard

    Just like the exterior, the interior of the new Harrier has also undergone a major update. The old 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen has now been replaced with a new 12.3-inch screen with wireless mobile connectivity and a 10.25-inch customisable instrument cluster. It also gets a JBL-sourced sound system with 13 modes and a subwoofer, air purifier, wireless charging pad, illuminated panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, ADAS safety suite, and a new centre console for dual-zone climate control.

    Dashboard

    In comparison, its rival, the Mahindra XUV700, comes equipped with two 10.25-inch displays. One handles the infotainment needs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the other is a fully digital driver’s display. In addition to this, it also has a panoramic sunroof, AdrenoX connected car technology, 360-degree camera, ADAS, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, and powered front seats.

    Engine and specifications:

    Engine Shot

    The updated Harrier continues to be powered by the same engine as that on the outgoing model. It gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 170bhp and 350Nm of torque sending power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter.

    Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV700 is offered in two powertrains – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. While the former generates 197bhp and 380Nm of torque, the latter, on the other hand, belts out 182bhp and 450Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Also on offer is an AWD system that is restricted to high-end variants of the diesel guise.

    Price:

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices (introductory) of the newly launched Tata Harrier facelift (as of 28 October, 2023):

    Rear View
    Manual variantsEx-showroom price
    SmartRs. 15,49,000
    Smart(O)Rs. 15,99,000
    PureRs. 16,99,000
    Pure(O)Rs. 17,49,000
    Pure+Rs. 18,69,000
    Pure+ SRs. 19,69,000
    Pure+ S Dark EditionRs. 19,99,000
    AdventureRs. 20,19,000
    Adventure+Rs. 21,69,000
    Adventure+ Dark EditionRs. 22,24,000
    Adventure+ ADASRs. 22,69,000
    Fearless dual-toneRs. 22,99,000
    Fearless Dark EditionRs. 23,54,000
    Fearless+ dual-toneRs. 24,49,000
    Fearless+ Dark EditionRs. 25,04,000
    Automatic variantsEx-showroom price
    Pure+Rs. 19,99,000
    Pure+ SRs. 21,09,000
    Pure+ S Dark EditionRs. 21,39,000
    Adventure+Rs. 23,09,000
    Adventure+ Dark EditionRs. 23,64,000
    Adventure+ ADASRs. 24,09,000
    Fearless dual-toneRs. 24,39,000
    Fearless Dark EditionRs. 24,94,000
    Fearless+ dual-toneRs. 25,89,000
    Fearless+ Dark EditionRs. 26,44,000

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra XUV700 (as of 28 October, 2023):

    Rear View
    Fuel typeTransmissionVariantSeating ConfigurationEx-showroom price
    PetrolMTMX5 seaterRs. 14,02,800
    MX (E)Rs. 14,52,799
    AX3Rs. 16,50,799
    AX3 (E)Rs. 17,00,800
    AX5Rs. 17,84,300
    AX5 (E)Rs. 18,34,300
    AX57 seaterRs. 18,51,499
    AX5 (E)Rs. 19,01,500
    AX7Rs. 20,87,599
    ATAX35 seaterRs. 18,26,600
    AX5Rs. 19,65,200
    AX77 seaterRs. 22,71,401
    AX7 LRs. 24,71,699
    Fuel typeTransmissionVariantSeating ConfigurationEx-showroom price
    DieselMTMX5 seaterRs. 14,46,599
    MX (E)Rs. 14,96,601
    AX3 Rs. 16,94,400
    AX3 (E)Rs. 17,44,399
    AX37 seaterRs. 17,77,200
    AX3 (E)Rs. 18,27,199
    AX55 seaterRs. 18,43,399
    AX57 seaterRs. 19,10,600
    AX7Rs. 21,52,799
    AX7 LRs. 23,47,999
    ATAX35 seaterRs. 18,92,000
    AX5Rs. 20,29,600
    AX57 seaterRs. 20,91,600
    AX7Rs. 23,30,601
    AX7 AWDRs. 24,78,199
    AX7 L Rs. 25,25,599
    AX7 L AWDRs. 26,57,200
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Next-generation Renault Duster to be revealed on 29 November

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6761 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8201 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 18.91 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 19.34 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 18.67 Lakh
    PuneRs. 18.91 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 19.33 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 17.63 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 19.04 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 18.25 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 17.61 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6761 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8201 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Harrier vs Mahindra XUV700 – Spec comparison