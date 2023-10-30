CarWale
    Is this the Citroen C3X crossover?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • The C3X will be the brand’s fifth offering in India
    • Could be powered by a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine

    Citroen has commenced testing its fifth product for the Indian market after the C5 Aircross, C3, eC3, and C3 Aircross. Rumoured to be called the C3X, the model is likely to be a high-riding sedan with a crossover styling, and is expected to arrive next year.

    As seen in the images here, the Citroen C3X test mule is likely to be a lower-spec variant, courtesy of the halogen headlamps and 16-inch steel wheels. The model is heavily camouflaged, with the rear section sporting additional camouflage to hide the coupe design. Elsewhere, the spy images reveal front fender-mounted indicators, new LED taillights, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, and a separate DRL cluster up front.

    Inside, the new Citroen C3X is expected to come equipped with features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless connectivity, tilt-adjustable steering, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, TPMS, remote keyless entry, and a front armrest.

    Under the hood, the C3X crossover could be powered by a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine producing 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is likely to be available as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic could also arrive in tow.

