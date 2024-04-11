CarWale
    Citroen Basalt coupe SUV spotted in production-ready form

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • To be launched later this year
    • Will rival the likes of the Tata Curvv

    Shortly after unveiling the coupe SUV in its concept avatar last month, the production-ready version of the Citroen C3Basalt has been spotted for the first time. New spy images give us a better look at the upcoming car’s interior and exterior.

    Citroen Basalt Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the production-ready 2024 Citroen C3 Basalt coupe SUV gets the signature split headlamp design with integrated LED DRLs, squared inserts with horizontal slats below the grille and on the air dam, blacked-out ORVMs, flap-type door handles, and a plastic extension with an orange insert on the C-pillar.

    Citroen Basalt Left Rear Three Quarter

    Towards the rear, the C3 Basalt features wraparound LED taillights, high-mounted stop lamp, rear bumper-mounted number plate holder, and a raked windshield. Most of these elements have been carried over from the concept version revealed in March 2024.

    Citroen Basalt Dashboard

    A peek at the interior of Citroen’s upcoming Tata Curvv-rival deveals a familiar three-spoke steering wheel, large touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, horizontal AC vents, manual handbrake, manual IRVM, and grey seat upholstery.

    Citroen Basalt Rear View

    While technical specifications are scarce at the moment, the C3 Basalt is expected to be powered only by a 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission. This motor is expected to generate 109bhp and 205Nm of torque.

