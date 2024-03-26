Citroen Basalt to be unveiled tomorrow in India

After months of speculations and multiple rounds of spy pictures, we have finally received the first official teaser image of the upcoming Citroen C3-based coupe SUV, the Basalt. The model is all set to be revealed tomorrow with an expected launch timeline in the second half of the year. This will be the fifth product by the French automaker in the Indian market and is expected to sit above the C3 Aircross SUV.

Design

Design-wise the upcoming Basalt will borrow inspirations from the C3 and the C3 Aircross SUV. It will be based on the CMP platform and will flaunt the proportions of a mid-size sedan along with the advantage of higher ground clearance thanks to the coupe SUV-like structure. Carrying the signature look forward, the Basalt will feature the split LED headlamp setup, wider radiator grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and two-slat grille merging into the Citroen logo.

On the sides, the C3 Aircross-based crossover will feature flap-style door handles, door-mounted ORVMs, chunky wheel arches, shark-fin antenna, and a sloping roofline. Further, we expect it to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels with a new design. Moving to the rear, the teaser image reveals the wraparound squared-off LED taillights with a raised boot lid.

Features

Coming to the features, the French carmaker is refreshing its lineup with more features and creature comfort. In line with this, we expect the upcoming Basalt crossover to be loaded with features such as a large (10-inch+) infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting.

Specifications

Under the bonnet, the Citroen Basalt will likely continue to source power from the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. This motor is capable of producing 109bhp and 205Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission, the model will be equipped with a six-speed manual and a torque converter gearbox.

Rivals

Upon its arrival, the Citroen Basalt will find its like-for-like competition in the form of Tata Curvv. Other than that, it will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the Honda Elevate in the segment.

Top questions answered:

1. Will the Citroen Basalt be a sedan or an SUV?

Answer: The Citroen Basalt will be a coupe SUV, more like a crossover with the benefits of a sedan and an SUV combined. It will offer more space thanks to its long wheelbase, greater boot capacity, and higher ground clearance along with excellent road presence.

2. Is the Citroen Basalt an India-specific model?

Answer: The carmaker has stated that the upcoming Basalt SUV coupe is developed especially for the needs of Indian consumers. However, we expect it to be exported to other international markets as well.