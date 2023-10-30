CarWale
    New Maruti Swift dimensions revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    New Maruti Swift dimensions revealed
    • Marginally longer than the outgoing model
    • Expected to come to India in 2024

    New Swift unveiled

    Last week, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift was officially revealed with it a whole host of new information about the highly anticipated hatchback. We know what the inside and outside will look like and now here are the official dimensions.

    DimensionNew SwiftCurrent SwiftGrand i10
    Length386038453815
    Width169517351680
    Height150015301520
    Wheelbase245024502450

    New Maruti Swift dimensions

    The Maruti Swift, in this new generation, measures in 3.86-meters in overall length, 1735mm in width and 1500mm in height. The all-important wheelbase continues at 2.45-meters. In terms of growth, it is 15mm longer in overall length, 30mm lower in height and 40mm lower in terms of width.

    While the wheelbase remains unchanged, we can expect a bigger boot than the current car’s268-litres thanks to the added length. As compared to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, its biggest rival in India, the new Swift is 45mm longer, and 15mm wider but 30mm lower. Both cars have the same wheelbase.

    India's launch date and rival

    We expect the new Maruti Swift to come to India in 2024. We are one of the global production hubs for the Swift and thus the car will be manufactured here for both the domestic market as well as for export purposes.

    In terms of direct rivals, now there is only the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios but for a similar kind of pricing, you also get cars like the Maruti Wagon R, Citroen C3, Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

