New Maruti Swift dimensions revealed

New Swift unveiled

Last week, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift was officially revealed with it a whole host of new information about the highly anticipated hatchback. We know what the inside and outside will look like and now here are the official dimensions.

Dimension New Swift Current Swift Grand i10 Length 3860 3845 3815 Width 1695 1735 1680 Height 1500 1530 1520 Wheelbase 2450 2450 2450

New Maruti Swift dimensions

The Maruti Swift, in this new generation, measures in 3.86-meters in overall length, 1735mm in width and 1500mm in height. The all-important wheelbase continues at 2.45-meters. In terms of growth, it is 15mm longer in overall length, 30mm lower in height and 40mm lower in terms of width.

While the wheelbase remains unchanged, we can expect a bigger boot than the current car’s268-litres thanks to the added length. As compared to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, its biggest rival in India, the new Swift is 45mm longer, and 15mm wider but 30mm lower. Both cars have the same wheelbase.

India's launch date and rival

We expect the new Maruti Swift to come to India in 2024. We are one of the global production hubs for the Swift and thus the car will be manufactured here for both the domestic market as well as for export purposes.

In terms of direct rivals, now there is only the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios but for a similar kind of pricing, you also get cars like the Maruti Wagon R, Citroen C3, Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter.