    Mahindra Thar records 5,413 unit sales in September 2023

    Mahindra Thar records 5,413 unit sales in September 2023
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Available in RWD and 4WD configurations

    Mahindra’s lifestyle offroader, the Thar, was the third highest-selling model from the brand in September 2023. A total of 5,413 units of the three-door SUV were sold in the previous month. In comparison, the automaker retailed 4,249 units in the corresponding period last year, therefore achieving a Y-o-Y growth of 27.39 per cent.

    Currently, the Thar is offered in two variants, namely AX (O) and LX, across soft and hard roof-top choices. Furthermore, the customers can also choose the model from rear-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations.

    Mahindra Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    The 4WD Thar is offered in a petrol and a diesel engine. The former is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with 150bhp and 300Nm of torque. This torque goes up by 20Nm in the automatic version. The oil burner, on the other hand, gets a 2.2-litre mHawk engine that belts out 130bhp and 300Nm of torque and comes coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter.

    Apart from this, it can also be had in RWD configuration. Under the hood, the RWD Thar can be had in a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the power output for the former remains the same as that of the 4WD version, the latter is tuned to 117bhp and 300Nm of torque. Regarding transmission options, the diesel variant is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while the petrol mill is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
