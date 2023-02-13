Renault-Nissan announces 6 new cars for India

- To be built on a common alliance platform

- New A-segment electric vehicles confirmed for India

Renault-Nissan alliance announces the debut of six new models for India. The announced models include four new C-segment SUVs and two new A-segment electric vehicles, the first EVs to be rolled out by both manufacturers. This comprises three models for each company that are expected to be underpinned by the global Common Module Family (CMF) platform. All these cars will be highly localized and built at the alliance’s plant in Chennai.

The group company will invest Rs 5,300 crore for the new project, thereby creating employment for 2,000 new jobs at the Renault Nissan technology and business centre in Chennai. Additionally, the Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited plant will also become a carbon-neutral plant with a significant increase in renewable energy generation

A few days back, the group company also confirmed a Renault Triber-based Nissan MPV for India.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, “The Renault-Nissan Alliance in Tamil Nadu has had manufacturing and design facilities operating in the State for more than 15 years now. This is a very valuable and important relationship for the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Alliance. It employs about 15,000 people directly in the State and has been one of the mainstays in ensuring that Tamil Nadu remains the automotive capital of India and an important hub for the manufacture of automobiles and auto components and automobile design as well. We are very excited about this new proposal of modernization and fresh investment by the Renault-Nissan Alliance in Tamil Nadu. This genuinely brings to life ‘Make in Tamil Nadu and Make in India for the World.”