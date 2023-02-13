MG Motor India partners with BPCL; inaugurates 12 fast EV chargers

- 12 DC fast chargers will be available at BPCL fuel stations between Delhi and Jalandhar

- MG ZS EV owners to get preferential experience and a 10 per cent discount

MG Motor India in partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has inaugurated 12 DC fast charging stations for electric vehicles on the Delhi-Jalandhar corridor. Under the joint venture, MG has inaugurated an EV charging station at Prem Service station, Delhi, and simultaneously at 11 other locations.

The first planned MG Motor-BPCL fast-charging highway corridor will have charging points installed at around every 100km on both sides of the highway. The strategic partnership between the two will work towards establishing EV stations on more such major highways across the country in the coming months of the year.

Additionally, MG ZS EV owners can avail of preferential experiences at BPCL stations with added benefits of discounted charging rates of up to 10 per cent. The customers of MG ZS EV will be able to locate the charging station from their MG in-car dashboard as well as the MyMG App and can make payments through HelloBPCL mobile application.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India, said, “MG has been at the forefront of the development of a strong EV ecosystem since the launch of the ZS EV in 2020. It brings us immense pride to announce the inauguration of 12 new DC fast-charging facilities across the most significant highway of the country in partnership with BPCL. We intend to establish a holistic ecosystem in India to accelerate EV adoption, and the new chargers at the BPCL fuel stations should provide the necessary impetus for people to switch to electric mobility.”