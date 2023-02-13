New Hyundai Verna bookings open in India

- Bookings commence against a token amount of Rs 25,000

- Offered in four variant options EX, S, SX and SX(O)

Hyundai Motor India Limited has commenced bookings for the all-new Verna in India. Potential customers can book the vehicle with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The new model will be available in four variant options EX, S, SX and SX(O). Moreover, the sedan will offer a choice of seven monotones and two dual-tone colour options.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Verna will be available in two petrol engine options. The 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine will be available with a six-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT) option. Alternatively, the vehicle is also available with a 1.5 MPi Petrol engine that is available with 6MT and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Interestingly, these powertrains are RDE-compliant and are also E20 fuel ready.

Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for the next generation of our iconic sedan – the all-new Hyundai Verna. With a strong cult following across diverse geographies of India, VERNA has a resilient legacy of 16 years, garnering over 4.6 lakh happy customers. The all-new Hyundai VERNA is set to enthral customers with superior performance and deliver a thrilling driving experience like never before. We are certain this benchmark sedan from Hyundai will elevate our customer aspirations and drive a strong resurgence in this segment.'

The upcoming new Verna will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus.