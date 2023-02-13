Audi Q3 Sportback launched; prices in India start at Rs 51.43 lakh

- The Audi Q3 Sportback is available in a single, fully-loaded variant

- Powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine

Audi India has launched the Q3 Sportback in the country, with prices starting at Rs 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in a single, fully loaded variant called Technology + S line.

On the design front, the new Audi Q3 Sportback gets a coupe roofline, five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, a high gloss styling package, LED tail lights, and an S-Line exterior package. The model is available in five colours including Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black, and Navarra Blue.

The interiors of the Q3 Sportback come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, electrically adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, Audi Drive Select, dual-zone climate control, gesture-controlled tailgate, cruise control, a three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, hill start assist, six airbags, TPMS, Parking Aid Plus with a rear view camera, and Audi sound system. Also up for offer are two interior themes including Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

Powering the 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback is a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. The model also gets the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Additionally, the model comes with a complimentary RSA service for five years, while the 2+3 years extended warranty can be availed at no additional cost for a limited period.