CarWale

    Audi Q3 Sportback launched; prices in India start at Rs 51.43 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,276 Views
    Audi Q3 Sportback launched; prices in India start at Rs 51.43 lakh

    - The Audi Q3 Sportback is available in a single, fully-loaded variant

    - Powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine

    Audi India has launched the Q3 Sportback in the country, with prices starting at Rs 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in a single, fully loaded variant called Technology + S line.

    On the design front, the new Audi Q3 Sportback gets a coupe roofline, five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, a high gloss styling package, LED tail lights, and an S-Line exterior package. The model is available in five colours including Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black, and Navarra Blue.

    Audi Q3 Sportback Left Front Three Quarter

    The interiors of the Q3 Sportback come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, electrically adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, Audi Drive Select, dual-zone climate control, gesture-controlled tailgate, cruise control, a three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, hill start assist, six airbags, TPMS, Parking Aid Plus with a rear view camera, and Audi sound system. Also up for offer are two interior themes including Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige. 

    Powering the 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback is a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. The model also gets the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Additionally, the model comes with a complimentary RSA service for five years, while the 2+3 years extended warranty can be availed at no additional cost for a limited period.

    Audi Q3 Sportback Image
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Hyundai Verna bookings open in India
     Next 
    Top 3 bestselling compact sedans in India in January 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q3 Sportback Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Audi Q3 Sportback Right Front Three Quarter
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2990 Views
    17 Likes
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5158 Views
    14 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 41.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type

    Jaguar F-Type

    ₹ 97.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    ₹ 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8

    BMW M8

    ₹ 2.23 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 720S

    McLaren 720S

    ₹ 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Wraith

    Rolls-Royce Wraith

    ₹ 5.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3

    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q3 Sportback Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 61.34 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 63.78 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 59.70 Lakh
    Pune₹ 61.34 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 63.77 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 56.57 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 62.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 59.66 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 57.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2990 Views
    17 Likes
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5158 Views
    14 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi Q3 Sportback launched; prices in India start at Rs 51.43 lakh