    Audi India to increase prices of select models

    Abhishek Nigam

    40 Views
    Audi India to increase prices of select models

    - Price increase on Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback of up to 1.6 percent

    - Due to custom duty increase/input costs

    Audi is all set to increase the prices of select models. The popular Q3 and Q3 Sportback will get a price hike of 1.6 per cent starting May 1st, 2023. The Q3 and Q3 Sportback were recently launched and come with a 2.0-litre, petrol engine with 187bhp and a twin-clutch automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels. The brand also recently increased the prices of the Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5, and Audi S5 by up to 2.4 per cent.

    Commenting on the price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, 'At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in customs duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price.”

