Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback local assembly begins in India

Audi India has announced that it has commenced local production of the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback in the country. Both cars are now being locally assembled in India at the SAVWIPL manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The company said that with this, the Volkswagen group reiterates its commitment to ‘Make in India’ and continues to enhance its product offering to meet the ever-evolving needs of the discerning Indian luxury customer.

The second generation Q3 was launched in India back in August 2022, while the Q3 Sportback was launched in February 2023. The price for the Q3 starts from Rs. 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The Q3 Sportback, on the other hand, starts from Rs. 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the crossovers is a 2.0-litre TSFI petrol engine that is tuned to produce 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a seven-speed DCT unit sending power to all four wheels. The crossover can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Apart from this, the brand recorded a 126 per cent sales growth as it retailed 1,950 units in Q1 2023. Moreover, the SUV lineup of the automaker contributed to over 60 per cent of the total sales for the quarter.

