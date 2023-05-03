CarWale
    Tata Motors registers sales of 47,007 units in April 2023

    Tata Motors registers sales of 47,007 units in April 2023

    - The carmaker recorded 13 per cent annual sales growth

    - The brand has started accepting bookings for the Altroz CNG 

    Tata Motors has released its monthly sales report for April 2023. The Indian carmaker sold a total of 47,007 units in the country. Compared to the last month’s sales where the brand retailed 44,044 units, this is a 6.7 per cent monthly growth.

    However, on a yearly basis, the carmaker has witnessed an increase in sales by 13 per cent. For reference, Tata sold 41,587 units in April last year. This data includes the ICE and electric passenger vehicles from the carmaker’s portfolio. As for the exports, the carmaker recorded a 133 per cent annual growth by dispatching 100 units of passenger vehicles in April 2023 as compared to 43 units in the same month last year.

    In Tata’s recent affairs, the brand has announced the arrival of the Altroz CNG and has commenced the bookings of the same. Moreover, the brochure of the CNG-powered Altroz that leaked online has revealed many key details.

