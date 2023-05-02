CarWale
    Tata Altroz CNG brochure leaked ahead of launch

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Altroz CNG brochure leaked ahead of launch

    - To be offered in six variants

    - Three variants to get an electric sunroof

    Tata Motors commenced the bookings of its CNG-powered premium hatchback, the Altroz, on 19 April. The carmaker is accepting orders with a token of Rs. 21,000, and the deliveries are expected to commence this month. Now, ahead of the price announcement, the brochure of the Altroz i-CNG has been leaked, revealing new details.

    As per the leaked brochure, the Altroz CNG will be offered in six variants – XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S). And among these, the XM+ (S), XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S) variants will come equipped with an electrically adjustable sunroof with a voice assist function. With this, the Altroz CNG will become the first CNG-powered hatchback to feature a sunroof.

    Moreover, other features of the Altroz CNG include automatic headlamps, cruise control, six airbags, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. Additionally, it will also come equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a four-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, steering-mounted controls, and more.

    Tata Altroz Open Boot/Trunk

    Mechanically, the Altroz CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a twin-cylinder CNG kit. In petrol mode, this engine is capable of producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. On the other hand, it develops 76bhp and 97Nm of torque in the CNG mode. The transmission option is limited to a five-speed manual unit.

    Source: Team-BHP

    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
