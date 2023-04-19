CarWale
    Tata Altroz CNG bookings open; deliveries to begin next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Altroz CNG bookings open; deliveries to begin next month

    - Altroz iCNG bookings start for Rs. 21,000

    - To be offered in four variants

    Tata Motors has officially commenced bookings for the Altroz iCNG ahead of its price announcement that is expected to take place in the coming days. The deliveries for the CNG versions are set to begin in May 2023.

    The Tata Altroz iCNG will be available in four variants – XE, XM+, XZ, and XZ+. Customers will be able to choose from four colour options, namely Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, and Avenue White. The CNG version gets a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres.

    Tata Altroz Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Altroz iCNG gets unique features such as a direct start in CNG mode, twin-cylinder CNG technology (one cylinder each with a 30-litre storage capacity), a single ECU, and a micro-switch to ensure the car is switched off while refuelling. The Altroz CNG was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, and we had the opportunity to take a closer look at the model in January.

    A few notable feature highlights of the Altroz CNG include automatic headlamps, cruise control, iRA connected car technology, cruise control, six airbags, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Under the hood, the Altroz iCNG will be propelled by a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine with a CNG mode, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the model will develop 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the CNG mode will restrict the output to 76bhp and 97Nm of torque.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Virtus to get new 1.5-litre GT variant soon
     Next 
    Jeep Meridian prices hiked by up to Rs. 35,000

