Jeep Meridian prices hiked by up to Rs. 35,000

- Club Edition discontinued

- Now gets a BS6 Phase 2-updated engine

Jeep India has revised the prices of its Meridian SUV after the BS6 Phase 2 update. With this, the company has also discontinued the entry-level Club Edition. After the revision, the Jeep Meridian now starts from Rs. 30.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in two variants, namely Limited and Limited (O).

Under the hood, the sole powertrain on the Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor can either be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed torque converter. A 4x4 unit is offered exclusively with the latter. This setup has now been updated for the BS6 Phase 2 norms.

The following are the revised ex-showroom prices of the Jeep Meridian:

Jeep Meridian Limited 4x2 MT: Rs. 30.10 lakh

Jeep Meridian Limited 4x2 AT: Rs. 32 lakh

Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 MT: Rs. 32.95 lakh

Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT: Rs. 34.85 lakh

Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT: Rs. 37.50 lakh