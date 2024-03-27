Tata Altroz Racer continues testing ahead of launch in India

Altroz Racer was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

Expected to be launched soon

Tata Motors continues testing the sportier iteration of the Altroz hatchback ahead of its launch which is likely to take place soon. New spy shots shared on the web give us a fresh look at the Altroz Racer, a version that was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

As seen in the spy images, the Tata Altroz Racer test mule is largely uncamouflaged, apart from the roof which has a white protective covering. The notable difference that sets it apart from a standard Altroz is the twin-tip exhaust setup at the rear.

On the outside, the new Altroz Racer will get a black bonnet and roof with twin white stripes sitting in the centre, set of fresh alloy wheels, and ‘Racer’ badging.

Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, HUD, seven-inch digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, ‘Racer’ embossing on the front headrests, and rear AC vents.

Under the hood, the 2024 Altroz Racer is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine developing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a six-speed manual gearbox.

