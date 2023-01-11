CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer showcased

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer showcased

    - Tata Sierra and Tata Harrier EV showcased

    - Probably the safest sporty hatchback 

    Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the Altroz Racer edition at the Auto Expo 2023. Alongside the Altroz Racer, Tata has also showcased the Tata Harrier EV, Tata Sierra EV, Altroz CNG, Punch CNG, and the dark editions of the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari.

    The Tata Altroz Racer gets a few cosmetic and mechanical changes. On the outside, the Altroz Racer now gets a blacked-out roof, sporty black alloy wheels, a black hood at the front, and ORVMs painted in glossy black. It also gets a racer badging on the front fender. Inside, the Altroz Racer comes equipped with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, ventilated front seats, air purifier, a voice activated electric sunroof, wireless charger, and six airbags. Now, it comes with new seat livery and revised design for the instrument cluster.  

    Moreover, the Tata Altroz has also secured a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Probably, this is the first hatchback in the sports trim to score a five-star safety rating. Upon its launch, it will rival the Hyundai i20 N-Line. 

    Under the hood, the Altroz Racer gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed manual transmission. In essence, this could be the most powerful Altroz variant in the family. 

    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
