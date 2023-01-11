CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV breaks cover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV breaks cover

    -         Gets all-wheel-drive layout

    -         Based on Gen2 EV architecture

    Tata Motors has taken everyone at the Auto Expo 2023 by surprise after lifting the veil off the Harrier EV. It joins the Sierra EV concept at the Expo stage in Delhi along with the Curvv Concept (painted in red this time). The all-electric Harrier SUV will also get an AWD configuration which hints at a two-motor setup. It is based on Tata’s Gen2 EV architecture. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the Harrier EV Concept looks futuristic with a completely new fascia. The illuminated Tata logo upfront is housed in a louvre which sits where the grille should have been. Lower down, the Curvv inspiration is evident with the bumper design directly scrounged from the Curvv Concept. The Harrier EV in profile is sans any door handles. At the back, the LED taillamps of the standard Harrier get a futuristic lighting signature in this EV iteration. Overall, the Harrier EV showcased at the Expo stage does look production-ready. 

    Front View

    Underpinning the Harrier EV will be a newly-developed electric platform which will be improved over the Nexon EV in terms of power and range. Technical details like the battery pack capacity and power output haven’t been revealed yet. We expect the production version to hit the streets a lot sooner than initially expected. 

    Right Side View

    Stay tuned to CarWale for all the latest updates from the Auto Expo 2023.

