Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz CNG showcased

- Retains styling elements from the current model

- Prices likely to be announced in the days to come

Indian automaker, Tata Motors showcased the Altroz CNG at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. As seen in the images, the display model gets the Opulent Red colour. Most of the styling elements have been retained from the standard model, and the changes will be limited to the inclusion of a CNG kit.

The Altroz CNG will continue to be based on the Alfa platform. The premium hatchback gets familiar styling elements such as well-defined front wheel arches and sharp shoulder creases that run across the length of the vehicle. Moreover, the vehicle continues to sport black-finished sills that run below the windows and are called the ‘shooting star beltline’. The fascia is highlighted by a dark-chrome slate above the grille, which is integrated with the swept-back headlamps.

The company is yet to reveal the mechanical details. However, it is believed that the CNG version is likely to be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which produces 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. In the CNG mode, the power output figures are likely to vary.

More details about the Tata Altroz CNG will be known in the days to come.