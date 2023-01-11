Auto Expo 2023: Tata showcases Curvv electric SUV

- Showcased alongside Harrier EV, Sierra EV, and Avinya concept

- It was previously displayed in April 2022

Tata Motors has revealed the Harrier EV, Sierra EV, and Avinya concept today at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi. This unveiling caught a lot of attention at the stage where Tata also displayed the all-electric SUV, the Curvv concept, which was previously showcased in April 2022.

This time, at the centre stage, the Tata Curvv concept was shown in a new Blaze Red paint scheme. Other than the new colour scheme, the vehicle looks identical to what was shown at the preview last year.

On the outside, slim LED DRLs and a triangular headlamp design draw attention to the face of this Tata car. It also has a floating bonnet that allows airflow to the channel underneath. To emphasise the rugged character, the vehicle gets a raised ride height, dynamic proportions, flush door handles, aero-design wheels, and cladding.

Then, the floating C-pillar on the electric SUV highlights its strong aerodynamic theme, with airflow underneath the pillar and across the body side. The rear profile is highlighted by LED tail lamps as well as a horizontal light bar that runs across the width of the SUV.

The red theme is carried over in the interiors as well. Here, the dashboard has a clutter-free layout, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and an instrument cluster. The steering wheel is wrapped in bright red too. Additionally, the large panoramic glass roof cleverly integrates the rear spoiler with the roofline, thus allowing plenty of light to enter the cabin.

The Curvv concept will first be introduced with an all-electric powertrain, with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) options available later. Moreover, Tata claims that the EV will have a driving range of more than 400km.