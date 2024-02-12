Tata Punch and Altroz CNG to get AMT gearbox?

Tiago and Tigor CNG recently got an automatic gearbox

Comes equipped with twin-cylinder CNG kit

Tata Motors recently launched the AMT version of the Tiago and Tigor CNG in India. With this, both models became the first ever cars in India to come with an automatic gearbox mated to a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Now, the Altroz and the Punch also share the same CNG powertrain mated to a manual gearbox with the Tiago and Tigor. And it is safe to assume that the automaker will soon introduce the AMT unit with the Altroz and Punch CNG.

This 1.2-litre NA petrol engine seen with all four models is coupled with the brand’s proprietary twin-cylinder CNG tech. As for the transmission, it comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.