    Tata Punch and Altroz CNG to get AMT gearbox?

    Haji Chakralwale

    13,364 Views
    Tata Punch and Altroz CNG to get AMT gearbox?
    • Tiago and Tigor CNG recently got an automatic gearbox
    • Comes equipped with twin-cylinder CNG kit

    Tata Motors recently launched the AMT version of the Tiago and Tigor CNG in India. With this, both models became the first ever cars in India to come with an automatic gearbox mated to a factory-fitted CNG kit.

    Bootspace

    Now, the Altroz and the Punch also share the same CNG powertrain mated to a manual gearbox with the Tiago and Tigor. And it is safe to assume that the automaker will soon introduce the AMT unit with the Altroz and Punch CNG.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    This 1.2-litre NA petrol engine seen with all four models is coupled with the brand’s proprietary twin-cylinder CNG tech. As for the transmission, it comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

