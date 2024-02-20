Tata Harrier waiting period comes down in February 2024

Broadly offered in four variants across seven exterior hues

Prices in India start from Rs. 15.49 lakh

Tata Motors introduced the latest iteration of the Harrier SUV in the country in October 2023. It got a completely new identity in terms of design and features when compared to its predecessor, making it popular amongst SUV buyers. This in return, has now started commanding a certain waiting period. Let's delve deep to find out the current waiting timeline for the flagship SUV.

As of now, the updated Harrier attracts a waiting period ranging from three to six weeks from the day of booking. This duration may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. Interested customers can contact their nearest authorised dealership to know the exact timeline as per their preferences.

Powering the 2023 Tata Harrier is a 2.0-litre BS6 Phase 2-compliant diesel engine that puts out 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit that delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl and 14.6kmpl, respectively.