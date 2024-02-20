New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid makes global debut

- Gets bigger battery for the mild-hybrid technology

- Sportier exterior styling

While most of the Maruti Suzuki models sold in India are offered with mild-hybrid (SHVS) technology, the automaker has introduced Ertiga Cruise Hybrid at the Indonesia International Motor Show. The MPV now boasts a sportier exterior styling and a bigger battery pack that continues to work in tandem with the existing petrol engine.

The talking point of the Ertiga Hybrid is the bigger 10Ah battery pack that is paired with the brand’s 1.5-litre petrol engine. Equipped with idle start/stop feature and improved mileage, the battery is covered with eight years of warranty. The power output remains unchanged at 103bhp and 137Nm of torque.

In terms of appearance, the Ertiga Cruise is painted in a dual-tone shade with white body colour with a contrasting black roof. Further, the looks are accentuated with a new and protruding roof spoiler and skirtings for the front and rear bumpers. The Ertiga rides on 15-inch alloy wheels and gets projector headlamps along with bumper-mounted LED DRLs.

Inside, Suzuki has preferred a fully black theme with a semi-digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console cup holders are ventilated and the MPV also gets cruise control, automatic climate control, and an armrest for the second row passengers.