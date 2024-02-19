Hyundai Creta surpasses 10 lakh unit sales milestone in India

Creta facelift has garnered over 60,000 bookings

Prices in India start from Rs. 11 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has announced that its five-seater SUV, the Creta, has surpassed the 10 lakh unit sales milestone in the country. This breakthrough was achieved over eight years since its launch in 2015, and it continues to be one of the best selling mid-size SUVs in India. Apart from the domestic sales, the automaker also exported over 2.80 lakh units of the Creta to the international market.

Currently, Hyundai offers this Kia Seltos-rival in seven variants across petrol and diesel powertrain options. The prices of the model range between Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 20.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) and it rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai Creta has been a brand that has captured the hearts of Indian customers and made India ‘Live the SUV life’. With over one million Creta on Indian roads, the ‘Creta’ brand has reaffirmed its legacy of being the undisputed SUV. The recently launched new Hyundai Creta too has received an overwhelming customer response and crossed 60,000 bookings since announcement. We are extremely grateful for the love and trust our customers have shown for Creta. As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we shall continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments in the industry.”