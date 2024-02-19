CarWale
    New Renault Kwid EV to debut on 21 February

    • Gets WLTP-claimed range of up to 230km
    • Will debut in India after the launch of the new Duster

    Last year, the Renault-Nissan alliance announced the debut of six new models for India, including two A-segment electric vehicles. Now, out of the two, one electric car is the new Renault Kwid EV. Dubbed the Dacia Spring EV, this upcoming electric hatchback shares its design elements with the new Dacia Duster.

    Upfront, the Spring EV gets a closed front grille flanked by freshly designed LED headlamps. Then you get a huge ‘DC’ logo in the centre of the grille that also acts as a charging flap for this electric vehicle. The silhouette remains almost identical to its ICE version except for the new alloy wheel design and blue accents on the roof rails and door cladding. Changes on the rear include LED taillamps and a tweaked bumper.

    Globally, the electric Kwid comes equipped with a 26.8kWh battery pack that helps the electric motor to produce 43bhp and 125Nm of torque. This pack can be charged from 0-80 per cent in less than an hour with a 30kW DC fast charger and gets a claimed range of up to 230km on a single, fully charged battery.

    Upon its launch in India, the Kwid EV will compete against the likes of the Punch EV, Citroen eC3, Tiago EV, and the MG Comet EV.

    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
