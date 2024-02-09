Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 10 lakh unit sales milestone

Leads the segment by 37.5 per cent market share

Prices start at Rs. 8.69 lakh

The Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki has achieved a new milestone with the Ertiga MPV. The popular people mover has surpassed 10 lakh units of domestic sales in the country since its launch in 2012. With this, the Ertiga becomes the fastest MPV to reach this milestone in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga currently dominates the segment with a 37.5 per cent market share. It is available in four variants, namely, LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O), and ZXi Plus, at a starting price of Rs. 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Post its launch in 2012, the MPV quickly gained popularity and achieved one lakh unit sales within a year. Then, in 2019, the Ertiga surpassed half a million unit sales and continued to attract buyers with its practicality and reliability.

Commenting on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s success, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering. It has become a preferred choice for young, tech-conscious customers who love spending time with family and friends, building collective experiences at every stage. The modern appeal of the Ertiga has seen first-time customers for the MPV increase up to 41 per cent driven by a rise in younger urban customers. It’s also worth noting that 66 per cent of the Ertiga buyers consider it as a pre-determined choice, cementing its picture-perfect appeal as a lifestyle family vehicle. The stylish, versatile and dependable Ertiga is a hit across the country in both urban and rural markets, with an impressive 37.5 per cent segment market share.”