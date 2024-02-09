CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 10 lakh unit sales milestone

    Read inతెలుగు|தமிழ்|हिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,259 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 10 lakh unit sales milestone
    • Leads the segment by 37.5 per cent market share
    • Prices start at Rs. 8.69 lakh

    The Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki has achieved a new milestone with the Ertiga MPV. The popular people mover has surpassed 10 lakh units of domestic sales in the country since its launch in 2012. With this, the Ertiga becomes the fastest MPV to reach this milestone in India.

    The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga currently dominates the segment with a 37.5 per cent market share. It is available in four variants, namely, LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O), and ZXi Plus, at a starting price of Rs. 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rear Logo

    Post its launch in 2012, the MPV quickly gained popularity and achieved one lakh unit sales within a year. Then, in 2019, the Ertiga surpassed half a million unit sales and continued to attract buyers with its practicality and reliability.

    Commenting on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s success, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering. It has become a preferred choice for young, tech-conscious customers who love spending time with family and friends, building collective experiences at every stage. The modern appeal of the Ertiga has seen first-time customers for the MPV increase up to 41 per cent driven by a rise in younger urban customers. It’s also worth noting that 66 per cent of the Ertiga buyers consider it as a pre-determined choice, cementing its picture-perfect appeal as a lifestyle family vehicle. The stylish, versatile and dependable Ertiga is a hit across the country in both urban and rural markets, with an impressive 37.5 per cent segment market share.”

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Tiago prices in India revised by up to Rs. 20,000
     Next 
    Hyundai i20 available with discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 in February 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 25.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th JAN
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Enyaq
    Skoda Enyaq

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 10.12 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 10.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.90 Lakh
    PuneRs. 10.23 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 10.38 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.69 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 10.39 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 10.12 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 10 lakh unit sales milestone